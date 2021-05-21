Aimee Johnson Sells 2,031 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.83. 2,454,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.