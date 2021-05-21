BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch Sells 4,339 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $459,760.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $104.04. 668,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.66. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

