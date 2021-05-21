Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$18.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.67.

CAS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$13.38. The company had a trading volume of 185,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,640. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.