-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.20). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of ($3.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of ANF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 1,598,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

