Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $83.62. 1,523,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

