Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Realogy stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 881,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Realogy has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,923 shares of company stock valued at $645,525 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realogy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

