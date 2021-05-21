R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,724,417.29 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

RRD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $404.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

