Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) to Sell

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOEV. Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 1,951,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,212. Canoo has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, equities analysts expect that Canoo will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

