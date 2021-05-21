Credits (CS) Hits Market Cap of $14.24 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Credits has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $747,524.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

