Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $372-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.41 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,414. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock worth $69,779,620. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

