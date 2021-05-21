Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 7,120,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

