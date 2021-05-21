Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading Down 8.7% This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00388078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00201523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.26 or 0.00885733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

