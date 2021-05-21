Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $331.26 or 0.00885733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $653.35 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00388078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00201523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KSMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.