Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.05 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.820 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

