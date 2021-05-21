Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.10 million-$424.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,534. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

