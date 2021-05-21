CCL Industries (CCDBF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS: CCDBF):

5/14/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

