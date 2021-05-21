Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $465.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.10 million to $482.31 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBR traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 96,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

