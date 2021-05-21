GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $169,357.46 and $32.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00480699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

