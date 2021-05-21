FirmaChain (FCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.18 Million

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. FirmaChain has a market cap of $24.85 million and $5.18 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00388320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00205164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00884427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

