Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Down 30.9% This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $53.03 million and $27.88 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00990039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.57 or 0.08261060 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

