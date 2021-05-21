Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $65.89

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,357. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.