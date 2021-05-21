Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.75. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. 2,661,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

