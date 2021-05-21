Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $53.19

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. 1,887,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 145.83%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,550 shares of company stock worth $16,380,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

