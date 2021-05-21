Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

PSMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

