Meta (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00996205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00096263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.25 or 0.08232344 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

