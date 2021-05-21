Collective (CO2) Market Cap Hits $327,708.07

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Collective coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004536 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $327,708.07 and approximately $10,220.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00996205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00096263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.25 or 0.08232344 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 193,542 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CO2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.