Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $326.96 or 0.00875843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $456.29 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00386794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00205680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.16 or 0.00895107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,035,500 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.