ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.11. 50,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

