OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/11/2021 – OrthoPediatrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/7/2021 – OrthoPediatrics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – OrthoPediatrics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $72.00.

5/7/2021 – OrthoPediatrics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $72.00.

5/6/2021 – OrthoPediatrics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

4/19/2021 – OrthoPediatrics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $64.00.

4/19/2021 – OrthoPediatrics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $64.00.

4/6/2021 – OrthoPediatrics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $62.00.

Shares of KIDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,655. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $266,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $284,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,543 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 878,916 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 203,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 149,301 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

