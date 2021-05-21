$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Community Bank System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 11.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBU stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 169,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,710. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

