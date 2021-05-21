ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $229,460.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00057933 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.