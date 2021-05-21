UMA (UMA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $44.29 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. UMA has a total market cap of $899.68 million and $44.29 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $14.86 or 0.00039909 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 45% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00067556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.00993003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00096188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.55 or 0.08228548 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,462,932 coins and its circulating supply is 60,530,280 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

