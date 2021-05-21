Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Repligen posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $180.00. The company had a trading volume of 412,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,763. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

