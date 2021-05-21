ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$96.50 million.

Shares of ALJ Regional stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.42. 39,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

