Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $457.00. 10,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.09 and its 200-day moving average is $443.89. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.51 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,688. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

