Lincluden Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $56.97. 94,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,444,865. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

