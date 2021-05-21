The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,206,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,597,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NYSE KO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $54.88. 114,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,299,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $236.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

