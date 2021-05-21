ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $29.33 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 54,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Grand Central Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 21,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

