Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Posted by on May 21st, 2021


Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nwam LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

