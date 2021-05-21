Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $275.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $33,704.60 or 0.91030424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $275.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00393045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00205002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004156 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00888681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.