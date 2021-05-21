CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading 31.6% Lower This Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $78.41 or 0.00211766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $597,231.21 and approximately $12,432.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00393045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00205002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004156 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00888681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

