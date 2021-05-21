Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $16.50

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,082,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,678,570. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

