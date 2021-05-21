$28.33 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $141.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 1,006,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.