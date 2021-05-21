$28.33 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $141.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 1,006,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.