Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,519. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

