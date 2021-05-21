Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 38,042 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 144.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

