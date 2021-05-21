Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.64 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $130.31 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

