ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $594,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

