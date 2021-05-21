Simmons Bank Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Shares of ADBE opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

