Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Pure Storage reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 5,361,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,330. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

