Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.95. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $60,992.00. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $256,208 in the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.12. 48,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.