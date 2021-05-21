Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.95. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $60,992.00. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $256,208 in the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.12. 48,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

